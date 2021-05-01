Railways' loaded over 20,000 wagons during April

For the second time during fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Railways has loaded 20000 plus wagons in a month and earned over Rs 1.8 billion from freight services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :For the second time during fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Railways has loaded 20000 plus wagons in a month and earned over Rs 1.8 billion from freight services.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi, Muhammad Hanif Gul, in a statement termed it a remarkable accomplishment that had been achieved only thrice during the last 5 years. The benchmark of loading 20000 plus wagons had been crossed in March 2021 and October 2019.

The cumulative number of wagons loaded in April was 20,385 and average per day loading stood at 680, he informed and added that freight earnings during the month of April were Rs 1.

832 billion with an average of Rs 61 million per day.

Freight team had been strictly directed to achieve the minimum target of loading 20,000 wagons per month by utilizing all the available human and material resources, the DS said elaborating that number of wagons loaded was directly proportional to revenue generation as higher the number of wagons loaded greater would be freight earnings.

"Though Pakistan Railways confronts multiple operational issues but no compromise will be made if fewer than 20K wagons are loaded" remarked the divisional superintendent while vowing for enhancing the number of loaded wagons and revenue in the coming months.