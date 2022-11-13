UrduPoint.com

Railways Made Special Arrangements For Tableeghi Ijtema

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022

Railways made special arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways made special arrangements at Raiwind Railway Station near here for the convenience of the participants of the 2nd phase of Tableeghi Ijtema.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, on the direction of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gul, additional railway staff was appointed at station and 4 ticket collectors, 6 booking clerks, 3 reservation clerks, 3 sweepers and 2 luggage porters performed duties at railway station.

Round the clock reservation and booking facility was provided at Raiwind Railway Station.

A special shuttle train between Raiwind and Lahore was operated. The DS appreciated the staff for providing best services.

The participants of the Ijtema were respectfully saw off to Karachi through 3 special trains attached with Greenline, Shah Hussain and Rehman Baba Express trains on the conclusion of the congregation.

