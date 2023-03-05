Railways made special arrangements for Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements on the last day of the Tableeghi Ijtema at Raiwind Railway station.

According to the PR sources on Sunday, the PR Lahore Division administration deployed special staff to manage heavy crowd and several trains were allowed to stop at the station besides attachment of additional coaches and operation of special trains to facilitate the participants of the congregation.

The Railways also arranged clean drinking, establishment of reception and Medical camps, full time security staff, guidance staff and special sitting arrangements were made.