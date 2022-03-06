UrduPoint.com

Railways Makes Special Arrangements For Raiwind Ijtema

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Railways makes special arrangements for Raiwind Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements for annual Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema to facilitate the participants.

According to a Railways spokesperson on Sunday, the PR Lahore division has set up five special current reservation counters and two advance reservation counters at the Railway Station to facilitate passengers.

Special cleanliness arrangements have also been made to provide clean environment at the stations. Additional staff has been appointed for convenience of citizens.

Greenline train has been given permission to stop at Raiwind railway station for two minutes for two days, March 6 and 7.

