Railways Minister Abbasi, PML-N's Tahira Aurangzeb Hold Cordial Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Thursday held a cordial and cooperative courtesy meeting with the Pakistan Muslim league - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tahira Aurangzeb at Ministry of Railways.

During the meeting, Tahira Aurangzeb congratulated Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi on his recent appointment and expressed her best wishes for the successful operation and development of Pakistan Railways.

She also expressed hope that under Hanif Abbasi’s leadership, Pakistan Railways will continue to progress, improve its services, and strengthen the railway system.

Both leaders discussed various matters related to the future of Pakistan Railways, emphasizing the need for modernization, passenger safety, and the expansion of the railway network.

Minister Hanif Abbasi acknowledged the challenges and assured Tahira Aurangzeb that the Government of Pakistan is taking strong measures to improve the railway sector, aiming to enhance the country’s economy and transportation system.

Tahira Aurangzeb also praised Minister Hanif Abbasi for the successful launch of the shuttle train the previous day. She commended his commitment to providing the public with the best travel facilities.

In addition, the two leaders discussed political affairs and the current national situation, sharing their views on the country’s ongoing political landscape.

Minister Hanif Abbasi appreciated Tahira Aurangzeb’s continued support for the development of Pakistan Railways and reiterated that the exchange of ideas and cooperation will continue for the betterment of Pakistan Railways.

