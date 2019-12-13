Railways Minister announces Rs 15 m for renovation of Sargodha Junction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Minster for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday announced Rs 15 million grant for renovation and reconstruction of Sargadha Railway Junction.

Talking to media during his visit to Sargodha Railway station, he said after taking charge of the ministry, 70 percent trains have been made operational.

The Railway department was struggling hard to improve the routes and this mission would be continued to provide comfortable travelling to the masses.

He said the Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government was utilizing all resources to uplift the livelihood of masses and development of country.

The minister said that country's problems were being addressed under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was striving hard for development in the Railways department and efforts were also underway to make functional all trains on different routes.

Sheikh Rashid condemned the lawyers rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident.