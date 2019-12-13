UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Minister Announces Rs 15 M For Renovation Of Sargodha Junction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Railways Minister announces Rs 15 m for renovation of Sargodha Junction

Minster for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday announced Rs 15 million grant for renovation and reconstruction of Sargadha Railway Junction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Minster for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday announced Rs 15 million grant for renovation and reconstruction of Sargadha Railway Junction.

Talking to media during his visit to Sargodha Railway station, he said after taking charge of the ministry, 70 percent trains have been made operational.

The Railway department was struggling hard to improve the routes and this mission would be continued to provide comfortable travelling to the masses.

He said the Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government was utilizing all resources to uplift the livelihood of masses and development of country.

The minister said that country's problems were being addressed under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was striving hard for development in the Railways department and efforts were also underway to make functional all trains on different routes.

Sheikh Rashid condemned the lawyers rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lawyers Visit Rashid Sargodha Media All Government Million Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

30 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, Kenya needed to explore more opportuniti ..

1 minute ago

31 clinics of quacks sealed in Punjab

1 minute ago

Speakers at seminar condemn Indian atrocities in h ..

1 minute ago

ANF recovers 71 kg hashish, 32 kg opium

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.