Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati , Chinese Envoy Discuss CPEC, ML-1 Projects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Tuesday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and discussed matters pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Mainline (ML-1) projects

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Tuesday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and discussed matters pertaining to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Mainline (ML-1) projects.

The minister thanked the Chinese Ambassador for his keen interest in the ML-1 project, a news release said.

Azam Swati appreciated the services rendered by the Chinese ambassador, and both the sides agreed on early launching of the ML-1 aimed at further strengthening the Pak-China friendship.

The Chinese envoy said the ML-1 would be the biggest project in the history of Pakistan and it would further cement the existing ties between the two countries.

Azam Swati said the ML-1 project was of great importance for Pakistan Railways (PR) and the national economy, adding the Chinese partnership in this sector would change the fate of PR.

"We are grateful to the Chinese government for all possible assistance to Pakistan for the project. The ML-1 project will be carried out in the four provinces from Peshawar to Karachi, under which locals and Chinese workers will be hired for its construction" the minister said.

He also invited the Chinese ambassador to the inauguration ceremony of the safari train.

The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest. The minister thanked the Chinese envoy for his continued efforts to strengthen Pak-China friendship.

