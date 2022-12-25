Railways minister calls on PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the ministry of railways and aviation division came under discussion, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.