Railways minister calls on PM; briefs on reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the progress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing process aimed at provision of better services at airports.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister also briefed the prime minister about the reorganization of National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on ML1 project.