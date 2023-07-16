Open Menu

Railways Minister Calls On PM; Briefs On Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Railways minister calls on PM; briefs on reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the progress over reforms in Pakistan Intentional Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing process aimed at provision of better services at airports.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters related to the relevant ministry and the overall political situation of the country, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister also briefed the prime minister about the reorganization of National Aviation Policy and the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China on ML1 project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique China Progress Sunday Media PIA

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

13 hours ago
 s

S

13 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

13 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

13 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

13 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

13 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

13 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

13 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan