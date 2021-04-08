UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Chairs Meeting Of Freight Parties Representatives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday said that he wanted to establish international standard freight system in Pakistan Railways

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday said that he wanted to establish international standard freight system in Pakistan Railways.

Chairing a meeting of freight parties representatives at office of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi, he said that he had ensured strict accountability in Railways.

The Minister appealed the freight parties representatives to point out if they find any official involved in corruption.

Azam Swati said he was about to introduce a more transparent system in the Railways than the United States,Europe and Saudi Arabia.

He said not all officers were corrupt however there were some black sheep and those would not be forgiven. Besides,inefficient officers also would not be tolerated in the department.

The Railways Minister said "I will free you (freight parties) from the clutches of the officers so that you can do your businesses easily" He assured them that fast track terminals would be set up for their convenience.

Azam Swati said that all out efforts would be made to keep the organization functional efficiently. The Railways' clients would be provided end-to-end solutions.

He told the freight parties representatives that freight wagons would be handed over to them but all under agreements. Whoever would violate the agreement either Railways or the private party were bound to pay penalty.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of Railways Minister. They discussed their issues with the Minister upon which he assured them resolution of all the issues.

CEO PR Nisar Memon, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khatak and relevant officers of Railways Karachi attended the meeting.

