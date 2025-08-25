Railways Minister Condemns Hangu Terrorist Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack
in Hangu and paid rich tribute to the martyred security personnel.
In a cowardly assault, three personnel of the Federal Reserve Police embraced
martyrdom while several others sustained injuries.
In a statement issued here, Hanif Abbasi expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences
to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
“The sacrifice and bravery of our martyrs will always be remembered. Their blood will never go in vain,”
the minister said, vowing that the nation stands united like a wall of steel against
every move of the enemy.
He asserted that the “Evil designs of Fitna-al-Hindustan will never succeed,” adding that the nation,
armed forces and police will jointly foil every conspiracy of the adversaries.
“The jihad of truth against Fitna-al-Hindustan will continue,” Abbasi reaffirmed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt allocates Rs 1 million per project to roll out AI prototypes7 minutes ago
-
Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack7 minutes ago
-
Police trainees sit for law exams at Capital Police College under senior supervision7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties17 minutes ago
-
Dera police trace Rs one mln dacoity case, arrest two suspects17 minutes ago
-
IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem17 minutes ago
-
Man killed in firing incident17 minutes ago
-
Ten dengue patients admitted in hospitals17 minutes ago
-
Three killed in traffic accident in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security, civic arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi17 minutes ago
-
Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown on encroachments, livestock in city27 minutes ago