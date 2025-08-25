Railways minister condemns Hangu terrorist attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack

in Hangu and paid rich tribute to the martyred security personnel.

In a cowardly assault, three personnel of the Federal Reserve Police embraced

martyrdom while several others sustained injuries.

In a statement issued here, Hanif Abbasi expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences

to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

“The sacrifice and bravery of our martyrs will always be remembered. Their blood will never go in vain,”

the minister said, vowing that the nation stands united like a wall of steel against

every move of the enemy.

He asserted that the “Evil designs of Fitna-al-Hindustan will never succeed,” adding that the nation,

armed forces and police will jointly foil every conspiracy of the adversaries.

“The jihad of truth against Fitna-al-Hindustan will continue,” Abbasi reaffirmed.