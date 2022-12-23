Railways Minister directs to ensure merit based residence allotments

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday directed to ensure allotment of official residences to the employees from grade 1 to the senior management strictly on merit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday directed to ensure allotment of official residences to the employees from grade 1 to the senior management strictly on merit.

Chairing a meeting at the PR Headquarters here, he directed to terminate discretionary authority in the allotment and ordered to provide access to the allotment lists to every employee.

The minister also directed to allot separate compartment for ladies and their children in all trains and he sought suggestions to ensure privacy and security of women passengers and their children traveling alone without adult males.

He also sought detailed cleanliness performance of outsourced trains and directed to outsource rest of the trains. The minister ordered to ensure presence of cleaning staff in the running trains.

He directed to discourage over loading in the passenger trains and rights of already reserved passengers should be protected. The minister ordered to contact Postal Life Insurance to increase the insurance amount for the passengers and staff.