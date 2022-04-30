Railways minister expresses concern over neglecting ML-1 project

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed concern over stoppage of ML-1 project by the previous regime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique expressed concern over stoppage of ML-1 project by the previous regime.

Presiding over the meeting on development plans, Rabita Application and the latest situation of ML-1 here on Saturday, the Federal Minister said that no progress had been made for the last four years and even the special unit had been dismantled. He said that the ML-1 was the lifeline of the railways.

Giving instructions regarding the Special Purpose Vehicle, the minister said that it should be restored immediately and in the present circumstances, the railway administration should reset its priorities so that talks could be held with China in this regard.

Regarding the Rabita application, he directed the authorities to review all the legal and technical aspects and submit its report.

During the briefing on the development plans of the railways, the minister urged not to make such a long wish list which was not feasible, adding that only make plans that could be completed. He also gave guidelines on rolling stock and infrastructure projects.

The minister also sought details regarding the investment of railways in Gwadar, rail link from Basima to Gwadar and construction of railway station and railway terminal at Gwadar.

Later, Secretary Railways and Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways also got approved various appointments from the minister.