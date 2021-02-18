UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mushahid Ullah

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:53 PM

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan.

In a condolence message issued here, the minister said Mushahid Ullah was a seasoned politician and foresighted member of the Senate.

He said late Mushahid Ullah had played an important role for promoting parliamentary and democratic values in the country. The services of late Senator for the country would always be remembered.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

