Railways minister expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati expressed deep grief over loss of precious lives in the train accident near Ghotki.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said may Allah, The Almighty, grant patience to the bereaved families and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

"On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will go to the accident site and monitor relief operation," he said.

He said relief and rescue operation was underway with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army, addingthat a team of the Pak Army engineers had reached the site which would further speed upthe relief operation.