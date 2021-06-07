UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Minister Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Railways minister expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati expressed deep grief over loss of precious lives in the train accident near Ghotki.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said may Allah, The Almighty, grant patience to the bereaved families and also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

"On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will go to the accident site and monitor relief operation," he said.

He said relief and rescue operation was underway with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army, addingthat a team of the Pak Army engineers had reached the site which would further speed upthe relief operation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Ghotki SITE May Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir says he is all set to pick up wickets ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

44 minutes ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

59 minutes ago

Hania Aamir expresses heart-touching note after be ..

1 hour ago

All public, private educational institutions reope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.