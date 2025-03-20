Open Menu

Railways Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Passing Of Hussain Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has expressed profound grief over the passing of senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has expressed profound grief over the passing of senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

In his condolence message, Hanif Abbasi offered prayers for the departed soul and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.

“The passing of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed is a significant loss.

I pray for his forgiveness and express my heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Abbasi.

Recalling his close association with the late leader, Abbasi remarked, “Hafiz Sahib was among my dearest friends. His departure is a personal tragedy for me, and his memory will always remain in my heart.”

The minister also acknowledged Hafiz Hussain Ahmed’s unwavering contributions to democracy, stating, “His sacrifices for democracy are unforgettable. His political struggle will always be remembered in history.”

