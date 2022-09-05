UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister For Early Restoration Of Train Service In Flood Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Railways minister for early restoration of train service in flood affected areas

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the Railways Infrastructure Additional General Manager, Chief Engineer Open Line, Chief Engineer S&C to monitor restoration of train service in flood affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the Railways Infrastructure Additional General Manager, Chief Engineer Open Line, Chief Engineer S&C to monitor restoration of train service in flood affected areas.

According to a press release issued here, the Railways Minister presided over a meeting here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters in which he was briefed about railway's installations.

As per the direction of the minister Infrastructure AGM would supervise restoration of ML-1.

Chief Engineer S&C would monitor Kotri-Dadu section and Habib Kot-Jacobabad section while Chief Engineer Open Line would monitor affected bridge on Sibi-Quetta section, and Nushki-Dilbadeen section.

The meeting decided that all railway officers from grade 17 to 22 would not receive any payment under head of travel and daily allowances from June to September.

The decision was made keeping in view the limited resources of the department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique June September All From

Recent Stories

Russia Terminates Agreement With Japan on Facilita ..

Russia Terminates Agreement With Japan on Facilitated Travel to Kuril Islands

1 minute ago
 US Conducts Bomber Training Flights in Middle East ..

US Conducts Bomber Training Flights in Middle East - Air Forces Central Command

1 minute ago
 IS Takes Responsibility for Terrorist Attack Near ..

IS Takes Responsibility for Terrorist Attack Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 Situation of embankments satisfactory, no threat o ..

Situation of embankments satisfactory, no threat of flood to district: DC

1 minute ago
 President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan upon US Congres ..

President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan upon US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

6 minutes ago
 Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing r ..

Suspects on the run after deadly Canada stabbing rampage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.