Railways minister for early restoration of train service in flood affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the Railways Infrastructure Additional General Manager, Chief Engineer Open Line, Chief Engineer S&C to monitor restoration of train service in flood affected areas.

According to a press release issued here, the Railways Minister presided over a meeting here at Pakistan Railways Headquarters in which he was briefed about railway's installations.

As per the direction of the minister Infrastructure AGM would supervise restoration of ML-1.

Chief Engineer S&C would monitor Kotri-Dadu section and Habib Kot-Jacobabad section while Chief Engineer Open Line would monitor affected bridge on Sibi-Quetta section, and Nushki-Dilbadeen section.

The meeting decided that all railway officers from grade 17 to 22 would not receive any payment under head of travel and daily allowances from June to September.

The decision was made keeping in view the limited resources of the department.