Railways Minister For Making All Dry Ports Operational

September 12, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed to make all dry ports of Pakistan Railways (PR) operational.

The Railways Minister presided over a meeting at PR Headquarters in which briefing was given to him on performance of the Railways Freight Transportation Company.

A decision was made to upgrade the track which connected to Jamshoro power plant. A business model would be made for connectivity of Thar coal with power plants.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to increase the revenue of the department.

