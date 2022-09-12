Railways minister for making all dry ports operational

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed to make all dry ports of Pakistan Railways (PR) operational

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed to make all dry ports of Pakistan Railways (PR) operational.

The Railways Minister presided over a meeting at PR Headquarters in which briefing was given to him on performance of the Railways Freight Transportation Company.

A decision was made to upgrade the track which connected to Jamshoro power plant. A business model would be made for connectivity of Thar coal with power plants.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to increase the revenue of the department.