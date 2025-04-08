Open Menu

Railways Minister Griefs Over Death Of Senator Taj Haider

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Taj Haider.

In a statement, the minister said he was saddened to hear Taj Haider’s passing away.

“Taj Haider was a great PPP leader,” Abbasi said, adding that the late leader was an invaluable asset to his party whose services will always be remembered.

The minister said that Taj Haider was a "true soldier of democracy, a devout and principled man of knowledge and action."

He said, “In this moment of grief and sorrow, all our sympathies are with the bereaved family.”

He prayed for the departed soul that may the Almighty elevate the ranks of the late Taj Haider and grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, and may He bless the grieving family with patience and strength.

