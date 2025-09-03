Open Menu

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi Arrives In Karachi On Three Day Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi arrives in Karachi on three day visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

The Minister was received at Jinnah International Airport by Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Raja Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Ansari, along with the Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi announced that Karachi Cantt Railway Station would be upgraded similar to Lahore Railway Station. He further stated that development work would also be undertaken at Hyderabad, Rohri, and Sukkur railway stations, which would be modernized to meet contemporary standards.

Later on, the Minister also visited Karachi Cantt and City stations and reviewed the work being carried out there. The Minister was also briefed by the Railway officials.

A large number of workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events

26 minutes ago
 The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) mark ..

The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day

26 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112 ..

PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b

26 minutes ago
 Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pa ..

Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost ..

PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation

26 minutes ago
 Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition ..

Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..

32 minutes ago
DC, CPO meet South African delegation

DC, CPO meet South African delegation

16 minutes ago
 CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack ma ..

CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs

32 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinna ..

ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case

32 minutes ago
 CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain d ..

CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance

32 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents

Two killed in separate incidents

32 minutes ago
 Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic ..

Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan