Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi arrives in Karachi on three day visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi arrived in Karachi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit.

The Minister was received at Jinnah International Airport by Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Raja Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Ansari, along with the Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi announced that Karachi Cantt Railway Station would be upgraded similar to Lahore Railway Station. He further stated that development work would also be undertaken at Hyderabad, Rohri, and Sukkur railway stations, which would be modernized to meet contemporary standards.

Later on, the Minister also visited Karachi Cantt and City stations and reviewed the work being carried out there. The Minister was also briefed by the Railway officials.

A large number of workers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) were also present on the occasion.