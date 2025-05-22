Open Menu

Railways Minister Highlights Reforms, Economic Growth At Chamber Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Thursday outlined key challenges, development projects, and future plans for Pakistan Railways during his address at the 17th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference.

Emphasizing transparency and stakeholder collaboration, he vowed to boost the sector’s efficiency and attract investment.

Abbasi highlighted swift action to resolve freight delays, noting that while 300 containers left ports daily, only 150 reached Chambers of Commerce. “We fixed this in 60 days through better planning,” he said, ensuring smoother trade operations.

The minister stressed the need to address investors’ concerns: “If manufacturers face hurdles, progress stalls.”

He also criticized power plants for “earning billions without passing relief to the public,” pledging to advocate for fair policies.

On security, he praised the military’s role, warning against instability: “Look at Libya and Iraq—people beg for bread in camps due to war.”

Abbasi revealed that Pakistan’s carriage factory now produces advanced coaches with Chinese expertise, capable of 160 km/h speeds.

He thanked Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for the province’s Rs. 500 billion investment in railways, which will improve services and create jobs.

With interest rates down to 11% and inflation declining, Abbasi expressed optimism about economic recovery but reiterated the need for unified efforts to sustain growth.

“Railways’ revival is tied to national progress,” he concluded, urging collective action to steer Pakistan toward development.

