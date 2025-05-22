Railways Minister Highlights Reforms, Economic Growth At Chamber Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Thursday outlined key challenges, development projects, and future plans for Pakistan Railways during his address at the 17th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference.
Emphasizing transparency and stakeholder collaboration, he vowed to boost the sector’s efficiency and attract investment.
Abbasi highlighted swift action to resolve freight delays, noting that while 300 containers left ports daily, only 150 reached Chambers of Commerce. “We fixed this in 60 days through better planning,” he said, ensuring smoother trade operations.
The minister stressed the need to address investors’ concerns: “If manufacturers face hurdles, progress stalls.”
He also criticized power plants for “earning billions without passing relief to the public,” pledging to advocate for fair policies.
On security, he praised the military’s role, warning against instability: “Look at Libya and Iraq—people beg for bread in camps due to war.”
Abbasi revealed that Pakistan’s carriage factory now produces advanced coaches with Chinese expertise, capable of 160 km/h speeds.
He thanked Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for the province’s Rs. 500 billion investment in railways, which will improve services and create jobs.
With interest rates down to 11% and inflation declining, Abbasi expressed optimism about economic recovery but reiterated the need for unified efforts to sustain growth.
“Railways’ revival is tied to national progress,” he concluded, urging collective action to steer Pakistan toward development.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation3 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 20253 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches awareness campaign for safety of minors3 minutes ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker, Railways Minister discuss infrastructure upgrades & political stability3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM praises PM Shehbaz's compensation package for martyrs' families.13 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan highlights CPEC’s role in regional development at Balochistan Economic Forum ..23 minutes ago
-
Everlasting peace in South Asia inescapably links to settlement of Kashmir issue: AJK President23 minutes ago
-
President, PM confer baton of Field Marshal on COAS Asim Munir23 minutes ago
-
Farukh Khan congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal23 minutes ago