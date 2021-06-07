Railways minister inquires after health of injured at Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Monday inquired after health of the injured of the train accident at emergency ward of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital here and reviewed medical facilities being provided to them

LAHORE,RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Monday inquired after health of the injured of the train accident at emergency ward of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital here and reviewed medical facilities being provided to them.

Talking to the media, the minister said there was no substitute for precious human lives, adding that in this hour of the need the Federal government and Pakistan Railways were with the affected families.

He said all possible medical facilities would be provided to the injured. He added that all senior officers of the Railways had been directed to remain in hospitals till the complete recovery of the last injured.

The minister assured that the responsible would not be spared and said punishment would start from seniors and no junior employee would be made a scapegoat.

He said the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide rescue operations and medical treatment to the injured were commendable. He appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, and rescue agencies for providing the best medical aid to the injured.

He thanked the highways, Pak Army, Rangers, the Punjab government, Rescue 1122 and others departmentsfor participating in the rescue and relief operation with full national spirit. He added that all departments hadshown national responsibility and reached the needy brothers without wasting a moment.