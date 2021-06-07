UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Minister Inquires After Health Of Injured At Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Railways minister inquires after health of injured at Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Monday inquired after health of the injured of the train accident at emergency ward of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital here and reviewed medical facilities being provided to them

LAHORE,RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Monday inquired after health of the injured of the train accident at emergency ward of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital here and reviewed medical facilities being provided to them.

Talking to the media, the minister said there was no substitute for precious human lives, adding that in this hour of the need the Federal government and Pakistan Railways were with the affected families.

He said all possible medical facilities would be provided to the injured. He added that all senior officers of the Railways had been directed to remain in hospitals till the complete recovery of the last injured.

The minister assured that the responsible would not be spared and said punishment would start from seniors and no junior employee would be made a scapegoat.

He said the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide rescue operations and medical treatment to the injured were commendable. He appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, and rescue agencies for providing the best medical aid to the injured.

He thanked the highways, Pak Army, Rangers, the Punjab government, Rescue 1122 and others departmentsfor participating in the rescue and relief operation with full national spirit. He added that all departments hadshown national responsibility and reached the needy brothers without wasting a moment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Army Rangers Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Rescue 1122 Media All From Government Best Employment Usman Buzdar Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

48 minutes ago

WHO Hopes Several COVID Vaccine Production Sites W ..

7 seconds ago

US National Security Adviser Says Hearing From Put ..

8 seconds ago

Blinken Looking Into Re-Establishing Office of Spe ..

10 seconds ago

National Polio campaign kicked off in five distric ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.