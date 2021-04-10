Railways minister inspects retrieved land

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Saturday, inspected the retrieved land in Reti line where an anti-encroachment operation recently concluded with retrieval of 2,234 square yards of commercial land worth over Rs. 1 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Saturday, inspected the retrieved land in Reti line where an anti-encroachment operation recently concluded with retrieval of 2,234 square yards of commercial land worth over Rs. 1 billion.

In order to create a vibrant environment for freight service, Pakistan Railways has planned dualization of track from Kaemari to RYD yard that would allow efficient Up and Down management of freight trains, said a press handout issued here.

The minister accompanied by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and DG Property and Lands Hafeeezullah also visited General Store and reviewed the scrap material present there.

He directed for disposing off the flotsam as per official procedure without any delay.

Earlier, the Railways minister met the representatives of freight parties at the VIP rest house as well.