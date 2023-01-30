Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for upgrading Karakoram Express on pattern of Green Line

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the authorities to upgrade Karakoram Express on pattern of Green Line.

He presided over a meeting held to review the facilities and services in Green Line train. Other trains would also be upgraded gradually, he added.

A decision had been made to impose fine in case of damage caused to the Green Line train.

During the meeting briefing was given on auction of shops on railway land and direction was given to review the policy.

Briefing was also given on salaries and payment of pension.

Detailed review was made regarding the impact of increased fuel price on railways operational cost.