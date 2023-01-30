UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique For Upgrading Karakoram Express On Pattern Of Green Line

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for upgrading Karakoram Express on pattern of Green Line

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the authorities to upgrade Karakoram Express on pattern of Green Line

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the authorities to upgrade Karakoram Express on pattern of Green Line.

He presided over a meeting held to review the facilities and services in Green Line train. Other trains would also be upgraded gradually, he added.

A decision had been made to impose fine in case of damage caused to the Green Line train.

During the meeting briefing was given on auction of shops on railway land and direction was given to review the policy.

Briefing was also given on salaries and payment of pension.

Detailed review was made regarding the impact of increased fuel price on railways operational cost.

Related Topics

Khawaja Saad Rafique Fine Price (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Senators urge for joint session of parliament on r ..

Senators urge for joint session of parliament on recent wave of terrorism

49 seconds ago
 Transnistria, Moldova May Hold Diplomats' Meeting ..

Transnistria, Moldova May Hold Diplomats' Meeting on February 17 - Foreign Minis ..

51 seconds ago
 Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns ..

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) condemns mosque attack in Peshawar

3 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused for hara ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused for harassing SU's student

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls on Kiev to Account for Remarks by Zelenskyy's Adv ..

4 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly ele ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehr congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.