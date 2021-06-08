Railways minister monitors entire relief operation

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati remained present at the site of the accident till the completion of rescue and relief operation on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati remained present at the site of the accident till the completion of rescue and relief operation on Tuesday.

This was said by Pakistan Railways Spokesperson Nazia Jabeen in a statement issued here.

She said the relief operation was completed under the supervision of the minister who kept reviewing it throughout the night.

The minister ordered for the provision of all kinds of facilities to the injured passengers of the accident-affected trains, the spokesperson said and added the minister ensured immediate medical aid to the injured and visited hospitals to inquire after condition of the injured.

She said the death toll reached 56 while nine bodies could not be identified yet.

Currently, 23 injured passengers were under treatment at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan whilethe remaining had been discharged after medical aid, she concluded.

