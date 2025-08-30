Railways Minister Orders 24/7 Monitoring Amid Floods, Stresses Passenger Welfare
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Saturday directed officials to implement round-the-clock monitoring of trains and tracks in light of the ongoing flood situation across the country.
Chairing a high-level meeting, the minister reviewed Pakistan Railways’ operational performance and safety protocols.
Officials briefed him on the impact of floods on infrastructure and measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted service.
Abbasi emphasized proactive steps to prevent accidents and called for strict monitoring of train punctuality and cleanliness.
He also reviewed station conditions, including waiting areas and basic amenities, underscoring the importance of railways as a vital public service and economic lifeline.
