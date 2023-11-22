Open Menu

Railways Minister Orders Achieving Revenue Target

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Railways minister orders achieving revenue target

Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to ensure achieving the revenue targets, set for development of the facility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar has directed the administration to ensure achieving the revenue targets, set for development of the facility.

Presiding over a session at the Railways headquarters here on Wednesday, he praised the administrative efficiency for increase in revenue and number of freight trains. He emphasised expediting completion of processes of outsourcing of railways hospitals.

The minister also provided an update on the project to shift railway installations to solar energy. He instructed to accelerate the process of installing meters by power distribution companies in various railway residential units, including the Mayo Gardens. The minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing operation against encroachments and sought a report from all divisions after 15 days to assess the progress and ensure no re-encroachment.

The minister ordered the administration to link the performance of officers with the anti-encroachment activities. He applauded management efficiency in reducing accidents and issued orders to restart complete inspection of tracks in all divisions. Updates were also given on the construction of executive washrooms at railway stations.

In this meeting, Chairman Railway Muzaffar Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways Aamer Ali Baloch were present.

The minister also conducted a visit to the Royal Palm Country Club, where he received a briefing on the club's operations and other professional matters.

