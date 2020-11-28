UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Orders Action Against Private Contractors On Over-charging

Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:18 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has directed strict action against the practice of over-charging by some private contractors in passenger and parcel trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has directed strict action against the practice of over-charging by some private contractors in passenger and parcel trains.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he said over-charging from passengers and traders will not be tolerated.

Earlier, a report about fares in passenger and parcel trains charged by the private contractors was presented in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed monthly income of passenger and freight trains.

The minister was given briefing about damaged coaches and their rehabilitation. The meeting was also briefed about transit trade management project by the National Logistic Cell (NLC) and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) through Chaman border.

PR Railway Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmad Memon, PR IG Railways Arif Nawaz Khan and other officers attended the meeting.

