Railways Minister Orders Disciplinary Action Against Negligent Moosa Pak–Awan Express Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the recent incident involving Moosa Pak and Awan Express and directed strict disciplinary action against the negligent staff and emphasized the urgent need to strengthen safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Abbasi directed an emergency inspection of the railway track and signaling system, and called for immediate training of drivers and operational crew.

The meeting, attended online by all Divisional Superintendents, reviewed various administrative, operational, and technical matters of the Railways in detail, leading to several important decisions.

The Minister directed that all minor and major issues be resolved on a priority basis. Instructions were issued to improve the condition of railway workshops, expedite the auction of scrap material, and immediately address water drainage problems along the railway tracks.

The Minister further underscored the importance of maintaining clean toilets, ensuring uninterrupted water supply, inspecting door locks, and verifying the availability of fire extinguishers across all trains.

Abbasi directed all divisions to conduct regular, on-ground inspections, instructing officials to assess field realities firsthand rather than relying solely on office-based reports.

He underscored that negligence in track and train safety would not be tolerated under any circumstances, warning that there would be zero leniency for those failing to meet safety standards.

All Divisional Superintendents have been instructed to submit weekly reports without fail, while a comprehensive review of monthly performance will be undertaken in a meeting chaired by the Minister for Railways.

The Minister reaffirmed that passenger safety remains the foremost priority, adding that Pakistan Railways will marshal all available resources to ensure this objective is met.

