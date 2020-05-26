UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Minister Orders Inquiry Into Pattoki Train-car Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Railways minister orders inquiry into Pattoki train-car accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday took notice of Pattoki train-car accident in which four persons were killed.

According to Railways spokesman, the minister had ordered inquiry into the accident and sought a report from chief executive officer Railways in this regard.

The spokesman further said that a team headed by deputy divisional superitendent Railways reached the spot after notice by the high-ups and collected evidence.

He said that a case had been registered against three persons involved in the incident whereas the team also got arrested the gateman present on the crossing at the time of accident.

He said that the team also visited the residence of the victims and assured justice to the heirs.

It is pertinent to mention here that four members of the same family including two women were killed when their car collided with a train at railways crossing in Habibabad area of Pattoki on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Accident Car Rashid Same Pattoki Women Family From

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.