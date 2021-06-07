UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Orders Inquiry Of Ghotki Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Railways Minister orders inquiry of Ghotki accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati on Monday ordered an inquiry of the trains accident near Daharki, Ghotki, Sindh.

According to the PR spokesperson, the minister sought the preliminary investigation report within 24 hours.

On the other hand, the railways announced special telephone numbers to facilitate passengers' families and relatives to obtain information.

The telephone numbers are Faisalabad 041-9200488, AO Faisalabad 0333-4805996, Rawalpindi 051-9270834,Karachi Cantt (Isa Zardari) 0331-2706334, Khurram 0300-3754200, Rohri and Sukkur 071-5813433,071-9310087.

