Railways Minister Orders Save Energy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Railways minister orders save energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the railways administration to take appropriate steps to save energy, fuel and electricity.

In a meeting to review development projects held at the PR Headquarters here on Tuesday, he said a litre fuel was precious for the department under the current situation.

He ordered that any equipment or spare part which could be made in local workshops should not be imported.

The minister directed to arrange provision of free WiFi in trainsbesides the provision of lighting, charging ports, quality of washrooms and curtainsin economy class bogies.

