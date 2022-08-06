UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Orders To Form Strategy To Tackle Flood

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 10:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the PR administration to form a comprehensive strategic plan to tackle flood waves in future.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he appreciated the Railways for organising relief arrangements and provision of food and medical facilities to the affectees of flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

He said that the PR was still facing the after effects of the damage to the track due to heavy rains in the areas of Mitting and Bolari of Karachi division. He also directed the administration to make old coaches useable at the Railways Mughulpura Workshops on immediate basis.

"It should be ensured that cost the coaches could be recovered within the given time of the coaches," he added.

The minister asked the staff to make plan of upgradation of the workshops by replacing old machinery with the modern one on urgent basis. He directed upgradation of warehouses at the workshop so that better monitoring and protection of the goods could be made.

The Railways should make plans to establish stalls in every division to generate more revenue for the department, he said.

The minister stresses on solarization of different sections of the department and asked to start it from railway factories in phase one. He ordered to complete installation of furnace arch machinery in the Mughulpura workshops within the current year.

Earlier, the minister was given briefing on provision of food hampers and medical facilities by the PR department to Balochistan's citizens of the flood-hit areas.

