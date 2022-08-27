UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Orders To Refund Passengers Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to refund tickets of passengers due to flood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to refund tickets of passengers due to flood.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday he directed to take action against employees those who are not refunding.

The minister directed the administration to send report to the ministry after inspection of railway installations on daily basis.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about the restoration of train operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

