UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Saad Rafique Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Iran Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Railways Minister Saad Rafique expresses grief over loss of lives in Iran train accident

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic train accident in Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic train accident in Iran.

In a statement, the minister prayed for early recovery of injured and high ranks for the departed souls.

Seventeen people were killed and thirty seven others got injured after a train derailed near Tabas between Mashhad and Yazd cities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Iran Khawaja Saad Rafique Yazd Mashhad

Recent Stories

Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chie ..

Food exports must keep flowing worldwide, FAO chief urges

26 seconds ago
 Man critically wounded in clashes succumbs to inju ..

Man critically wounded in clashes succumbs to injuries

28 seconds ago
 District admin takes measures to control smuggling ..

District admin takes measures to control smuggling of wheat, flour

29 seconds ago
 Police, Food dept confiscate smuggled wheat & flou ..

Police, Food dept confiscate smuggled wheat & flour

31 seconds ago
 115 mln internet users in Pakistan, PAC informed

115 mln internet users in Pakistan, PAC informed

36 seconds ago
 SIU arrests four including street criminals

SIU arrests four including street criminals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.