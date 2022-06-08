Railways Minister Saad Rafique expresses grief over loss of lives in Iran train accident

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic train accident in Iran

In a statement, the minister prayed for early recovery of injured and high ranks for the departed souls.

Seventeen people were killed and thirty seven others got injured after a train derailed near Tabas between Mashhad and Yazd cities.