Railways Minister Saad Rafique expresses grief over loss of lives in Iran train accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic train accident in Iran.
In a statement, the minister prayed for early recovery of injured and high ranks for the departed souls.
Seventeen people were killed and thirty seven others got injured after a train derailed near Tabas between Mashhad and Yazd cities.