UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Saad Rafique Not Happy Over Imran Khan's Disqualification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2022 | 12:09 PM

Railways Minister Saad Rafique not happy over Imran Khan's disqualification

The PML-N leader says it is Imran Khan who built the fake narrative to come into power, set traps for his opponents and now getting the benefit of it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he was not happy over former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakahana reference.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “It is unconscionable to celebrate someone’s disqualification or arrest. I am not over Imran Khan’s disqualification but it was Imran Khan who set traps for his opponents. “The one who accused others of corruption has been proven corrupt himself,”.

He sais that it was Imran who got benefit of his own fake and fabricates narrative to rule.

Earlier, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed the similar views on Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

“We do not want to see anyone disqualified. Competition in politics should be on the ground,” Khaqan said while talking to the reporters in Karachi.

The reaction came a day after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan was de-seated as a member National Assembly.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Criminals Muslim From P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zeal ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 Australia Vs. New Zealand

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue building on mutually benefici ..

Pakistan to continue building on mutually beneficial cooperation with FATF membe ..

1 hour ago
 FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

FATF formally removes Pakistan from grey list

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd October 2022

3 hours ago
 France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.