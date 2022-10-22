(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader says it is Imran Khan who built the fake narrative to come into power, set traps for his opponents and now getting the benefit of it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he was not happy over former prime minister Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakahana reference.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “It is unconscionable to celebrate someone’s disqualification or arrest. I am not over Imran Khan’s disqualification but it was Imran Khan who set traps for his opponents. “The one who accused others of corruption has been proven corrupt himself,”.

He sais that it was Imran who got benefit of his own fake and fabricates narrative to rule.

Earlier, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed the similar views on Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

“We do not want to see anyone disqualified. Competition in politics should be on the ground,” Khaqan said while talking to the reporters in Karachi.

The reaction came a day after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was involved in corrupt practices. ECP was ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets. Khan was de-seated as a member National Assembly.