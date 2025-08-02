Railways Minister seeks train derailment report within 7 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday ordered a formal inquiry into the train derailment near Kala Shah Kaku and directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

aking notice of the Islamabad Express derailment, the minister instructed Railway staff to expedite rescue operations and ordered medical teams to reach the site without delay.

He further directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways to immediately proceed to the accident location and oversee response efforts.