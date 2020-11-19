UrduPoint.com
Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Inaugurates KCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:13 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday inaugurated the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at City Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday inaugurated the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) at City Station Karachi.

Addressing the media on the occasion, he announced reduction in the fares of the train from earlier announced Rs. 50 to Rs. 30.

Minister credited the Chief Justice Supreme Court, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the officials of Pakistan Railways for the revival of the KCR.

Sheikh Rasheed said that initially two trains would run on 46 kilometers long track while the remaining 14 km would also be functional soon.

To a query, the Federal Minister for Railways said that the tenders for construction of over and under bridges have been floated.

To another question Sheikh Rasheed replied that removal of encroachments from the stations of KCR was the responsibility of Sindh government which would take over a year.

Later, the Minister along with Chief Executive Officer Nisar Memon, Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak and other senior officers traveled in Circular Train from City Station to Cantt. Station.

