Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed urges private sector to invest in Railway infrastructure projects

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that all possible measures were afoot for the development of Pakistan Railways (PR) and the government was encouraging private sector to invest and participate in Railways infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that all possible measures were afoot for the development of Pakistan Railways (PR) and the government was encouraging private sector to invest and participate in Railways infrastructure development.

Talking to private news channel, the minister expressed that the condition of Pakistan Railway was improving day by day due to the effective policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Pakistan Railway wants to bring private partners and builders for the renovation and up gradation of railway stations.

He said after 72 years present government has announced a 'track access policy' under which private companies will be able to run their trains on Pakistan Railways' (PR) tracks after paying for it.

He invites private companies and transportation sectors to take keen interest in operating private passenger trains in country for the development of this sector.

Sheikh Rashid said under an open track policy, Pakistan Railways would also provide ten more freight trains to the private sector.

Sheikh Rashid said the ministry would add more passenger trains if the ML-I project completed, adding, the freight share would be enhanced to 20 per cent which was currently at 4 per cent.

Railway minister also claimed that the present government has also overcome the railways deficit.

Around 3000 crossing lines, encroachments and poor signals were among the main causes of the accidents, he added.

He said that ML-1 was the only solution to all issues of Railway department.

Minister further mentioned that the train passes through 70 percent of population and trains carried 70 million passengers. A number of passengers and freight trains had increased during the tenure of the incumbent government.

He said ministry is doing its best to provide best facilities to passengers traveling through railway.

Sheikh Rasheed said new trains are operating in those areas where road transport facility was notavailable.