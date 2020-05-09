Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad sees prominent role of Pakistan among nations in future

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that role of Pakistan in the region was looking prominent and its responsibilities can be increased as the world order could be changed after coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that role of Pakistan in the region was looking prominent and its responsibilities can be increased as the world order could be changed after coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he said that India could try to attempt any conspiracy against Pakistan, adding that India had started anguishing fire in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that atrcoities against Muslim citizens in different parts of India were spreading. "It will be a blunder of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi , if he under-estimates Pakistan and try to damage our country," he added.

He said: "Credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet which pointed out the illegal import of medicines from India." He assured the nation that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never spare culprits involved in any scam, adding that he (PM) would never leave the culprits of sugar and flour cams after declaration of forensic report of the investigation.

He said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would emerge as a "Tarzan" after Eidul Fitr and it would bring looters of every party in the court without any discrimination.

He said that PML (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif once again wanted to flee, but this time he would not be able to do so as he had failed to answer the questions of the NAB regarding his illegal assets.

To a question about investigation commission to probe IPPs scam, he said that it could take five to six months as its body had not been constituted yet.

He expressed his wish to restore trains' operation by May 10. He said that the PR was ready to start its train operation with 30 trains and the Federal government was also agreed, adding that some provinces had opposed it so restoration of train operation got delayed.

"We were operating 142 trains before lockdown, but now we are ready to restore it with 30 trains initially in the first phase," he added.

To another question, he said that strict action against concerned officers instead of junior staff would be taken in case of accident in railways in the future.

He said that the railways was going to install electricity metres of the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) in railway colonies till December 30, 2020, adding that it would be beneficial for both labours and railways.

The minister said that the PR had decided to reduce freight charges by 10 per cent on transportation of coal, fertilizers, cement and other products as the rates of sales tax had been reduced. Thus, he added that freight charges of Rs 5000 per container wagon would be reduced after this decision.