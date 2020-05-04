(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday expressed his desire to complete Nullah Lai and ML-1 rail track projects in the incumbent government's tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a summery of the ML-1 rail track project had been forwarded to planning ministry for necessary procedure.

The minister said this mega project would be accomplished with the financial assistance of foreign banks. Commenting on the amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) act, he said the opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had a strong desire to bring changes in NAB laws as soon as possible so that they could avoid imprisonment besides other punishment in the trial court.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said NAB was going to nab many people after Eidul Fitr, who had been involved in plundering national money.

He said people had great expectations from the incumbent government, adding if it failed to apprehend the culprits behind the mega corruption scandals including independent power producers (IPPs), it would damage its narrative before the voters and workers.

About Shehbaz Sharif, he said former Punjab chief minister could face jail in near future.