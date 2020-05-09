UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Reviews Important Matters Of Railways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid reviews important matters of Railways

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid chaired a meeting at the Railways headquarters here on Saturday to review several important matters of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid chaired a meeting at the Railways headquarters here on Saturday to review several important matters of the department.

Derailment of the freight trains, freight income, out-sourcing of the passenger trains, beautification of the passenger coaches and current situation of the rail track were discussed in the meeting.

PR Chairman Habibur Rehman Gillani, Chief Executive Dost Ali Leghari,PRP IG Arif Nawaz and other concerned senior officers attendedthe meeting.

Related Topics

Rashid

Recent Stories

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

2 minutes ago

Next NBA Season May Be Held Behind Closed Doors - ..

2 minutes ago

Watford slam Premier League's 'distorted' neutral ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina misses deadline on international debt ag ..

2 minutes ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad sees promine ..

9 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 21496 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.