Railways Minister Strongly Condemns Jaffer Express Attack In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express train in Bolan, Balochistan, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of several innocent citizens.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister termed terrorism a cowardly act, stating that such attacks cannot weaken the nation’s resolve. "The entire nation stands united to defeat anti-state elements," he asserted.
Hanif Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces are safeguarding every inch of the country, including Balochistan, and vowed that terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.
He praised the courage of the people of Balochistan, stating that they would never bow down to miscreants.
Acknowledging the swift response of security agencies and the Balochistan government in rescuing passengers, the minister expressed gratitude for their cooperation. He assured that the perpetrators of this heinous attack would be brought to justice and that no criminal would be spared.
