Railways Minister Takes Notice Of Dance Incident In Train

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Railways Minister takes notice of dance incident in train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has taken strict notice of the dance incident in dining car of Tezgam train and ordered a legal action against the responsible.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, show cause notice has been issued to the private operators who are responsible of the commercial management of the train.

On failing proper answer and explanation, licence of the company would be cancelled and a legal action would be initiated against the operator.

An application for filing a case has been moved against the operator in the concerned police station.

The PR spokesperson explained that the incident took place in the dining car on August 14 night and passengers were not sitting in the coach. An inquiry has been started to probe into the incident on the direction of PR CEO Farrukh Temor Ghilzai. No member of the railway staff was present in the dining car and only staff of the private operator was present at that time, the PR spokesperson clarified.

