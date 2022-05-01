UrduPoint.com

Railways Minister Takes Notice Of Water Shortage In Train Washrooms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday took notice of water shortage in washrooms and sanitation situation in passenger trains.

The minister directed all Divisional Superintendents to ensure uninterrupted supply of water in the washrooms of passenger trains on and after Eid.

He said no compromise would be made on cleaning of railways stations. There should have been satisfactory cleaning arrangements in trains.

In addition, all possible measures should be taken for the convenience of passengers at the stations.

