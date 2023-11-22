Open Menu

Railways Minister Unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Railways minister unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the operationalization of the 'Rabita' mobile application for the convenience of passengers, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the operationalization of the 'Rabita' mobile application for the convenience of passengers, on Wednesday.

According to the PR spokesperson, passengers could plan their future journeys from the comfort of their homes through the application.

Booking for tickets, hotels, taxis, and meals could be made through the application.

At the early stage, three trains including Greenline train (Islamabad-Karachi-Islamabad) and 2 railcars (Lahore-Islamabad-Lahore) are connected to the Rabita application.

However, in the coming days, the remaining trains will also be connected to the application.

Related Topics

Mobile From

Recent Stories

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal ..

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal Park

6 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for expediting action against profite ..

Commissioner for expediting action against profiteers in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's ..

Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's Day

10 minutes ago
 KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

10 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in police custody

6 minutes ago
Minister advises students to keep themselves updat ..

Minister advises students to keep themselves updated about developments in Micro ..

6 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in 70 days

6 minutes ago
 Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf ..

Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf dept properties

6 minutes ago
 Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

21 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes ' ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan