Open Menu

Railways Minister Visits Central Police Office Railways

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Railways Minister visits Central Police Office Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on early Saturday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Railways.

He was warmly received by senior officials.A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the minister upon his arrival.

During the visit,the minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial (Yadgar-e-Shuhada),paying tribute to the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,including the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train attack. He also offered prayers (Fateha) for the departed souls and held a special prayer for the security and prosperity of the country.

As a symbol of environmental commitment,the Federal minister planted a tree within the premises of the Central Police Office Railways.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Railways,Aamir Baloch and IG Railways Police Muhammad Tahir Rai accompanied the minister.

The IG Railways Police briefed the minister on the department's overall performance and the security measures implemented to ensure the safety of railway passengers and infrastructure.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the railway police and emphasized the need for further strengthening security arrangements to safeguard railway operations across the country.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

12 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

12 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

12 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

12 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

12 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan