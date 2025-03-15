Railways Minister Visits Central Police Office Railways
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on early Saturday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Railways.
He was warmly received by senior officials.A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the minister upon his arrival.
During the visit,the minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial (Yadgar-e-Shuhada),paying tribute to the brave officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,including the martyrs of the Jaffar Express train attack. He also offered prayers (Fateha) for the departed souls and held a special prayer for the security and prosperity of the country.
As a symbol of environmental commitment,the Federal minister planted a tree within the premises of the Central Police Office Railways.
Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Railways,Aamir Baloch and IG Railways Police Muhammad Tahir Rai accompanied the minister.
The IG Railways Police briefed the minister on the department's overall performance and the security measures implemented to ensure the safety of railway passengers and infrastructure.
The minister appreciated the efforts of the railway police and emphasized the need for further strengthening security arrangements to safeguard railway operations across the country.
