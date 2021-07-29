Railways Minister visits Royal Palm Club, chairs meeting to discuss several issues

Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati visited Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati visited Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, here on Thursday.

He inspected various parts of the club where Club Manager Shah Rukh gave briefing about different renovation work in the club. He said that all members of the club were happy with the services of the club.

The Minister expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided at the club and its rehabilitation, adding, "The Royal Palm Golf and Country Club is a great blessing of Allah Almighty for the railways." He lauded club Manager Shah Rukh and said that he had played an important role in the revival of the club.

He said that citizens from rich areas came here who paid heavy taxes to the government and such people should be provided maximum facilities.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon also accompanied the Minister.

Earlier, the Railways Minister chaired a meeting at the PR Headquarters.

He urged the Railway officers and staff to get vaccinated by August 10 because the best treatment of corona was just precautions and a vaccine. He said those staffers who were not working, needed to be put in the surplus pool in order to increase the efficiency, adding that such workers would be posted in other sections where they were deemed necessary instead of being removed from the railways.

He said that rewards would also be given to the workers and officers for their good work, so that their morale remained high and they worked harder and more diligently.

The Railways Minister said that due to repeated tenders, a lot of money was wasted in advertisements, so prepare a clear and crisp advertisement for once, without any chance of error.

Talking about the outsourcing of trains, the Minister for Railways said, "You can not do business at a loss. It is not a charity, it is a business partnership and both partners should benefit from it." "You should Analyze things and seek guidance from your seniors," the Minister urged.

He said that schools, colleges and hospitals were being outsourced under public-private partnership for which work had already been started. He said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Green Pakistan, the tree planting campaign in the Railways should be intensified and trees should be planted at all the divisions including the headquarters and the vacant places along the tracks so that ML-I might start in green environment. He said that solar system would be installed in Pakistan Railways and installation of solar system at 155 railway stations would be started soon. He appreciated those officers who had installed face recognition system for attendance of employees in the railways.

Referring to e-filing, he said that all departments of Pakistan Railways should complete e-filing by August 31.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon, IG Railways Arif Nawaz, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Asif Matin Zaidi, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Additional General Manager Mechanical Salman Sadiq, Advisor to Federal Minister for Railways Abdul Rashid. Divisional Superintendents participated through video link.