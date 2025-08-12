Railways Minister Vows Timely Salaries, Clearance Of All Pending Dues
August 12, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that the government was committed to resolving the pending payment of gratuity, benevolent fund, marriage grant and farewell grant to Pakistan Railways employees and their families at the earliest.
Responding to a calling attention notice moved by MNA Agha Rafiullah, he said routine pension payments were being made on time and salaries were now being disbursed before the 5th of every month, compared to past delays of up to two months. He added that overtime dues had also been cleared.
The minister said that benefits amounting to around Rs 12.5 billion were pending and the Ministry of Railways had already written to the Finance Division for the release of funds. “We have made strong efforts during the current budget process and will continue to push for the allocation so that these dues can be paid,” he said.
He informed the House that Pakistan Railways was the only Federal department that managed its pension and employee benefits from its own accounts, whereas in other departments these payments came directly from the Finance Division.
To address urgent needs, Rs 150 million had been earmarked from Railways’ own revenue for marriage and welfare grants, with plans to increase the amount as revenues improved.
Abbasi acknowledged that employees’ welfare was directly linked to the performance of the institution and reaffirmed that the government valued the contributions of the workforce, which kept Pakistan Railways operational.
Responding to a supplementary question from MNA Shazia Marri, the minister reiterated his resolve to use all available resources, including Railways’ own revenue streams, to address the pending benefits if federal funding was delayed. “It is my commitment that as our revenues grow, these payments will be prioritised,” he said.
